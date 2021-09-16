Barbara L. and Ernest C. Quillen FEDERALSBURG — Barbara L. Quillen passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021 and Ernest Clayland Quillen passed away on Tuesday September 14, 2021 at Tidal Health Nanticoke in Seaford, DE. They were both 79.
Barbara and Ernie were married on October 9, 1964. They were inseparable. You never saw one without the other. They enjoyed taking their camper and going camping with their camping club. They also enjoyed their cat, going fishing, and attending services at Park Lane Church of God in Federalsburg, MD and Grace Baptist Church in Hurlock, MD.
They are survived by Barbara's brother; Ralph Hubbard and his wife Sara, Ernie's mother Hazel Quillen, Ernie's sister Elaine Cowgill and her husband Palmer, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
They were preceded in death by Ernie's father; Clayland Quillen, Barbara's parents; William John Hubbard, Sr. and Audrey Lee Virginia (Wright) Hubbard, and her brother; William John Hubbard, Jr.
A funeral service will be held at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, MD on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 12pm with Pastor Ray Parsons officiating. Friends may call on the family from 11-12pm prior to the start of the service. Interment will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery immediately following the service.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.