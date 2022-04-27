Barbara M. Wagner EASTON — Barbara passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, April 22, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 21, 1935, at home, in Easton, MD to the late Harry S. Bramble and Ruth Morris Bramble.
Barbara graduated from Easton High School in June of 1953. On June 26, 1954, she married the love of her life, Charles H. Wagner, who preceded her in death in June of 2000. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Her family was her pride and joy. She loved camping, ceramics, watching the Orioles, and spending time with her family. She retired from Chesapeake Publishing after 30 years of service.
Barbara is survived by her two daughters, Debra L. Willey and Cindy L. Saulsbury, grandchildren and their spouses, J.W. Willey (Dawn), Jason Willey (Bri), Heather Saulsbury Goodger (Tim), Aaron Saulsbury (Hannah), and great grandchildren, Summer, Aiden, Jameson, and Brynlee Willey, Tim and Madolyne Goodger, James Kolb, and twins Daniel and Oliver Saulsbury. She is also survived by a sister, Faye Gadow, a brother Tommy (Harry) Bramble, and many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Charles Wagner, son-in-law, Ricky Willey, sisters, Margaret Harrison, Ethel Hunt, Jean Ainsworth, an infant sister Kathleen, and a brother, Homer F. Bramble. She was also preceded in death by her poodles Pierre and Lucy. She will be dearly missed by all that loved her and the many lives she touched.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate, or Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601.
There will be a visitation at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home, 200 S. Harrison Street, Easton, MD, on Friday April 29, 2022, from 11:00 - 12:30 PM with a funeral service beginning at 12:30. Burial will follow in Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, Maryland. For online condolences, please visit, www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
