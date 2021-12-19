Barbara Osburn EASTON — Barbara Harris Osburn, 84, of Easton, MD died peacefully on Friday, December 10, 2021. She was born on July 7, 1937, in Clarksburg, WV.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa-Jo and her husband Bryan Pepper, of Lewes, DE and granddaughter Lynde Pepper of Nashville, TN.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Donald E. Osburn and her sister Harriet Anne Harris.
Barbara spent most of her childhood in Shepherdstown, WV. The daughter of a college Biology Professor and elementary school teacher. She was a graduate of Shepherd University with a degree in Elementary Education. She taught elementary school for several years, but her real passion was teaching pre-school.
She was Director of Christ Church Day School for 20+ years - Her motto teaching was - "Roots to Grow and Wings to Fly"
Don and Barbara married in 1959 enjoyed traveling to over 60 countries; yearly "buying" trips to
England for the "The Old Board" antique shop; residing at Fernwood- shepherding 20 sheep. They moved to Londonderry in 2018 .
She cherished the special friendships that she made over the last several years at Londonderry.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held in early January in Easton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts should be made to Talbot Interfaith Shelter, 107 Goldsboro St, Easton, MD 21601.
