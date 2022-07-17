Barbara Ruth Keyser CORDOVA — Barbara Ruth Keyser of Cordova, passed away on Monday, July 11th, 2022, at Talbot Hospice with her loving family by her side. She was 75.
Born in LaVale, Maryland on October 13th, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Janice Richards Hughes. After graduating high school, Barbara joined the US Navy where she served for 5 years as a Surgical Technician before being honorably discharged in 1971. Upon her service to the country, Barbara graduated from Macqueen Gibbs Willis School of Nursing and began her career at Easton Memorial Hospital, providing care as a Registered Nurse for 47 years.
Among many other things, she was an avid baker, loved to travel and was a life member of the Cordova Firehouse. However, her favorite pastime was spending quality time with her family.
Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, John Keyser. She is also survived by her daughter, Debbie Williams of Hurlock; brother, Craig (Arlene) Hughes of Ocean View, DE; granddaughters, Kaitlyn Williams (Chris Stichberry) of Preston and Morgan Williams of Easton; grandson, Eric (Brooke) Hufnagel of York, PA; along with great-grandchildren, Brantley, Makenna, Keagan and Eric.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 23rd at 11:00am at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home in Easton, where the family will receive guests for one hour before the service from 10 - 11am. Interment with military honors will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Easton.
Those wishing to make a donation in her memory are encouraged to do so to the Cordova Volunteer Firemen's Association Ladies Auxiliary.
