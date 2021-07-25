Barbara Taylor EASTON — Barbara Alice Taylor died peacefully on July 19, 2021, three days before her 95th birthday.
Barbara was born in Bloomfield, Connecticut on July 22, 1926, to Otis and Clara Belle Wight. In 1949, she married George Nicol Taylor. They moved to Easton, Maryland in 1966 with their two daughters Jane and Jill. While living in Easton, Barbara was a bookkeeper and a hostess at several local restaurants. Barbara was very social by nature and enjoyed interacting with the customers and employees. She was a longtime member of the Church of the Brethren, and an active member of the Soroptimists club. She was known for her love of playing 500 rummy, her adventurous spirit and contagious laughter.
Barbara spent the last six years of her life living at The Gables (now Arcadia), an assisted living facility in Denton, Maryland where she received exceptional care. The devoted staff treated here with kindness and compassion, particularly Karen, Sarah, and Anika.
Barbara was predeceased by her husband of 21 years, George Taylor, her close companion of 30 years, Fred Ireland, and her granddaughter, Kate Marvel. She is survived by her sister, Evelyn Giglio of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania; her two daughters, Jane Marvel (Tom) and Jill Taylor; her three grandchildren, Jessica Marvel (Dan), Sarah Marvel and Jonathan Marvel; and her three great grandchildren, Quinn Moran, Kelly Marvel, and Lucy Schultz.
A private family burial will be held at a later date.
