Beatrice Geisel DENTON — Beatrice Geisel, 90, of Denton, MD, passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021. Her husband, C. Wayne Geisel, died December 15, 2018.
She was a volunteer at the Caroline County Library, was an honorary member of the Denton Volunteer Fire Company, and the Burrsville Ruritan Club. She had been a member of the Denton Women's Club and Treasurer and Sunday School teacher at the Burrsville Union UMC. She loved attending her grandchildren's concerts, awards ceremonies, sporting events, and Grandparent Days.
Mrs. Geisel is survived by two sons: Guy W. Geisel (Amy) and Gary A. Geisel (Amy), both of Denton; seven grandchildren: Melinda Robinson (Douglas), Pamela Zenie (Alex), Hunter Geisel, Forrest Geisel, Lacie Geisel, Weston Geisel, and Blake Geisel; two great grandchildren, Lily and Kristine; two sisters: Linda Slominsky of York, PA and Jane Sweitzer of Lancaster, PA; a very special cousin, Linda Shepard of Mt. Gilead, OH; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by several brothers and sisters.
Funeral services are at 11 am on Wednesday, November 3rd, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A., 12 South Second Street in Denton where friends may call one hour prior. The interment is in the Woodlawn Memorial Park, Easton, MD.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests sending memorial donations to Burrsville Union UMC, P.O. Box 57, Greensboro, MD 21639. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
