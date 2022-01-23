Beatrice Mae Weinreich "Bea" EASTON — Beatrice Mae "Bea" Weinreich, a resident of Easton since 1992, died on January 19, 2022, at Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville. She was 94.
Born in Philadelphia, PA on May 16, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Thomas H. and Daisy Lambert Whiteley. She worked in warehouses around Baltimore in various positions until 1970's when she was forced to retire due to health reasons.
Mrs. Weinreich was very active in the First Wesleyan Church in Easton.
Beatrice was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Weinreich, Jr. She is survived by a daughter, Geraldine Rill- Phillips of Bridgeville, DE; four sons, John Willey of Edgemere, MD, Howard Flynn of Edgemere, MD, and Michael Weinreich of Kannapolis, NC, and Donald Weinreich of Westminster, MD; a stepdaughter, Marie Lutz of Westminster, MD; a stepson, William E. Weinreich, III of Kennedyville, MD, 20 grandchildren ,31 great-grandchildren and 10 Great-Great grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Fellows, Helfenbein, & Newnam Funeral Home, Easton on Friday, January 28, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. followed by a funeral service starting at 3:00 p.m.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.