Beatrice W. Dickie MILFORD, DE — Beatrice Willanna Dickie of Seaford, DE, passed away while with her family and friends on Friday, December 17, 2021, at the Milford Place Assisted Living in Milford, DE. She was 88 years old.
Born in Denton, MD, Mrs. Dickie was the daughter of the late Edward Michael Pinkine and Ruth Hicks Pinkine. Her husband, Malcom Gray Dickie, passed away on November 13, 1974. Mrs. Dickie was a 1951 graduate of Caroline High School. She worked in Civil Service at the Dover Air Force Base, retiring in the early 1990's. She loved to garden flowers and her favorite flowers were roses.
Mrs. Dickie is survived by two daughters, Susan Perry of Redmond, OR and Kim Patricia Dickie of Bend, OR; two sisters: Diane M. West (Pee Wee) of Cordova, MD and Peggy R. Fox (Charles E.) of Milford, DE; and a grandchild, April Rose O"Meara (Nathan) of Flagstaff, AZ. In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Miller; and two brothers, Edgar Pinkine and Nelson Pinkine.
Funeral services will be two o'clock on Thursday, December 23rd, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 South Second Street in Denton where friends may call one hour before the service.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.
