Benedict Hentschel Dyer EASTON — Benedict Hentschel Dyer of Easton, MD tragically passed away at age 15 on June 11, 2023 at the University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore, MD as the result of injuries sustained in a car accident. Benedict was born on July 13, 2007 in Salisbury, MD, and completed his sophomore year at Saints Peter and Paul High School, Easton, MD. A member of the SSPP's Varsity Ice Hockey and Lacrosse teams, he also played for the Easton Icehawks for many years. Benedict was continuously involved in Boys Scouts of America from the time he joined Cub Scouts in 2013 and was recently promoted to the rank of Life Scout.
A true Eastern Shore boy, he loved hunting and fishing, and he was happiest around the water. Resourceful and determined, he was an ingenious problem solver.
Benedict is survived by his parents Paul and Kimberly Dyer, brothers, Paul, Jr. and Vincent Dyer, all of Easton, MD, his grandparents Carol Crowder of Salisbury, MD, John Dyer III of Baltimore, MD, Tom Crowder (Roni Crowder) of The Villages, FL. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Catherine Dyer of Baltimore, MD. He is survived by a multitude of extended family and friends who will always cherish his spark for life.
A viewing will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023 from 5-8 pm at Saints Peter and Paul Church on 1210 S. Washington St, Easton, MD, and a Mass of christian burial will be conducted on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 11 am at the church. An interment will follow at the church cemetery.
We want to thank the multiple Talbot County and State Emergency responding agencies for their tireless service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to your local volunteer fire company.
