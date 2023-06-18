Benedict Hentschel Dyer EASTON — Benedict Hentschel Dyer of Easton, MD tragically passed away at age 15 on June 11, 2023 at the University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore, MD as the result of injuries sustained in a car accident. Benedict was born on July 13, 2007 in Salisbury, MD, and completed his sophomore year at Saints Peter and Paul High School, Easton, MD. A member of the SSPP's Varsity Ice Hockey and Lacrosse teams, he also played for the Easton Icehawks for many years. Benedict was continuously involved in Boys Scouts of America from the time he joined Cub Scouts in 2013 and was recently promoted to the rank of Life Scout.

  

