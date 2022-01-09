Benjamin Fountain NEWVILLE, PA — Benjamin Gardner Fountain of Newville, PA passed away on January 4, 2022. He was 46.
He was born in Easton, MD on May 10, 1975, the son of Edward Gardner Fountain of Greensboro, MD and Donna Seward of Chestertown, MD. He was involved in 4-H and was active in scouting.
A 1993 graduate of North Caroline High School, he enlisted in the US Army Reserves where he served 4 years and later the U.S. Army where he served 2 years and was honorably discharged in 2000. He was married to Michelle Moser on October 14, 2006, they resided in Pennsylvania. He worked for Won-Door Corporation as a field installation technician, specializing in fire rated and bullet proof doors and enclosures.
His hobbies included woodworking, kayaking, graphic design, and collecting firearms. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, attending the Carlisle Ward. He was also active with "Daddy's with Angels", a fathers only bereavement group.
In addition to his wife and parents he is survived by his children: Nicholas Maddox Fountain and Laura Jean Fountain both of Newville, PA, and his siblings: Melody Ann Joiner of Harmony, MD, David Ray Joiner of Felton, DE, Juliet Lynn Fountain of Pittsville, MD, and Mary Elizabeth Melvin of Cairo, WV. One stepson the late Shawn Anthony Jones predeceased him.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home 130 Speer Road Chestertown, MD where relatives and friends may call one-hour prior (12-1). Interment will be in Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Rock Hall, MD. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to his children's educational fund, c/o Donna Seward 232 Merganser Dr. Chestertown, MD 21620.
