Bernadine "Penny" SEVERNA PARK, MARYLAND — Pennington Bernadine Philips Pennington "Penny" passed on January 28, 2022 at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Edward M. Pennington. She is survived by two sisters-in-law: Ada Torrence and Maxine Hall; brother-in-law Ronald Pennington; niece Gail Gallier and nephew Dennis McCourt. She is also survived by many other loving relatives and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the John M. Taylor Funeral Home, 147 Duke of Gloucester Street Annapolis, Maryland 21401 on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm. A funeral service will be held at 8 pm in the funeral home chapel. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 11 am in Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery, 78 Church Road Arnold, Maryland 21012. Memorials in her name to the charity of your choice will be appreciated. An online guest book is available at www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com
