Bernice Louise Arner GREENWOOD, DE — Bernice Louise (Lare) Arner of Greenwood, DE went to be with her Lord and Saviour on Sunday, August 1, 2021. She has heard the words she longed to hear, "Well done, good and faithful servant... Enter into the Joy of the Lord." She was 85.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 1pm at Denton Wayside Churches of Christ In Christian Union with Reverend Leland Allman and Reverend Jeff Donihue officiating. Friends may call on the family from 11-1pm prior to the start of the service. Interment will be held at Bloomery Cemetery immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Denton Wayside Church, 13122 Blanchard Rd., Greenwood, DE.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home - Fleischauer Chapel.
