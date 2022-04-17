Bessie Wheatley Coulbourne "Betty" HURLOCK — Bessie Wheatley Coulbourne "Betty" of Hurlock, died at her home on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. She was 87.
Born on June 22, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Roy F. and Bessie Jacobs Wheatley. Bessie was raised in Dorchester Co. and attended Dorchester Co. public schools. On January 28, 1952 she married Charles W. Coulbourne, Jr. Mrs. Coulbourne or Mom Mom as she was known in her community, was a homemaker all of her adult life caring for her large family.
She was a member of the Hurlock Wesleyan Church.
In addition to her husband of 70 years Mrs. Coulbourne is survived by her children; Timothy W. Coulbourne (Linda), Connie A. Foglesonger (Donnie), Elizabeth A. Hurley (Robert), and Charles W. Coulbourne III (Shirley) all of Hurlock. 9 Grandchildren; T.C. Coulbourne, Mark Coulbourne (Dawn), Christa Tindall (John), Bruce Foglesonger (Karly), Jason Hurley (Bree), Alison Hurley, Chucky Coulbourne, and Heather Whaley (Nick), in addition 3 Step Grandchildren; Thomas Ebling and Sarah Sherman (Ryan), A.J. Willey. Great Grandchildren; Emma, Madelyn, and Meredith Coulbourne, L.J. Tindall, Bruce Foglesonger, Coco and Camden Sherman, Riley Hurley, Kenna Clark, Kayden and Charlie Coulbourne, Clinton and Jonathan Whaley, Sister; Faye Bramble, of Vienna, MD. Also survived by numerous Nieces, Nephews and a special friend; Charlotte Vickers. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son; Mark Wayne Coulbourne, brother; Roy Edward Wheatley and two sisters; Alice Cohee, Elizabeth Hastings English.
A viewing will be held at the Framptom Funeral Home, 216 N Main St. Federalsburg, on Monday April 18, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00PM.
Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday at 12:00 noon where friends may view from 11:00AM until noon.
Burial will be in the East New Market Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Hurlock Wesleyan Church 200 Taylor Ave., Hurlock, MD or to the Hurlock Volunteer Fire Dept. P.O. Box178 Hurlock, MD 21643.
