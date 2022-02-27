Beth Anne Hamilton EASTON — On February 22nd, 2022, Beth Anne Hamilton joined her parents, Charles C. Hamilton and Jeannette Dise Hamilton, and other loving family members.
Beth was born September 25th, 1962, in Baltimore, MD. She and her dad moved to Easton in 2003 and after his death she lived under the care of the excellent staff of Chesapeake Center Group Home for 17 years. She worked at the Chesapeake Center assembling prizes for vending machines.
Beth was an accomplished "Special Olympian" and often a decorated bowler in the "Ridge Roller" League. She enjoyed puzzles, coloring, latch hook video games and watching the Orioles with her Dad. However, Elvis and ice cream were the favorites. She liked to laugh and make others laugh. Beth had many friends and devoted caregivers at home and at work.
Beth is survived by her guardian and cousin, Monica Dise Kelly, and cousins: Jack Dise, Eric Dise, Brian Dise, Roger Maltby, Steven Wrightson, Teresa Wrightson, Connie Ciccarelli, and special friends; Richard Reiher and Mindy Wright. She was predeceased by her cousins, Gary Maltby, Leslie Wrightson Hubbard and Alan Wrightson.
Donations in Beth's memory may be made to The Chesapeake Center, PO Box 1906, Easton, MD or Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD
A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date.
Burial will be private at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Timonium (with her parents).
