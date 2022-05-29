CAMBRIDGE — Betsy “Bootsie” J. Davis, 94, of Cambridge passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022 at her home with her daughter and son in law by her side. She was born in Cambridge on April 4, 1928 and was a daughter of the late Thomas Reginald Johnson, Sr. and Ruth Adams Johnson.
Mrs. Davis graduated from Cambridge High School in 1946. On October 4, 1951, she married James E. Davis who passed away on November 23, 2002. She was a military wife and house wife. Mrs. Davis enjoyed bowling in her earlier years. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, and American Legion Auxiliary. Mrs. Davis was a past member of the Cambridge Elks, Cambridge Yacht Club and the Cambridge Country Club.
She is survived by her daughter Deborah Coalla and husband Richard of Annapolis, five grandchildren Allyson and Megan Davis, Richard D. Coalla, Robert M. Coalla and Caroline Coalla. Besides her husband, she is preceded in death by a son James Davis, Jr., a brother T. Reginald Johnson, Jr., and a sister Jean Melvin.
Pallbearers will be Richard D. Coalla, Robert M. Coalla, Clark Thomas, Jim Adkins, and Allen Nelson.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 1 pm at Grace United Methodist Church with Rev.’s Chris Pettit and Douglas M. Ridley officiating. Entombment will be private. Family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Coastal Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
