NEWTON, NC — Betty H. Engel, formerly of Royal Oak and Salisbury, MD passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Abernathy Laurels in Newton, NC. She was 93.
Born in Talbot County on August 14, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Louise H. Pastorfield and Kennard C. Harrison.
Mrs. Engel was a member of St. John’s Chapel in Cornersville, MD, Centreville Chapter #69 Order of the Eastern Star, and Women of the Moose Chapter #1208, Salisbury, MD. She worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant.
She is survived by her two daughters, Master Sgt. Helen Gregg Hannay, U.S.A.F. Retired and her Husband Stephen Hannay, of Statesville, NC and Deborah L. Benavent and her husband Dr. H. Herbert Benavent of Ellicott City, MD; two grandchildren: Dr. Vanessa Benavent Anderson and her husband David and Dr. Harry Herbert Benavent and his wife Maddie; great-grandchildren Oliver and Mae.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, from 11AM-12PM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. 200 S. Harrison St., Easton, MD 21601. A graveside service will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery in Easton.
For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
