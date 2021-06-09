CAMBRIDGE — Betty H. Marshall, 94, of Cambridge went to be with the Lord on Friday June 4, 2021 at her home with her loving family by her side. Ms. Betty was born in Princess Anne, MD on April 13, 1927, to the late David and Lillian Dryden Horner.
Growing up in Cambridge, Ms. Betty graduated from Cambridge High School in 1944. She then went on to work at the Cambridge Wire Cloth. On April 19, 1947, she married the love of her life John A. Marshall. Ms. Betty’s greatest gifts were her two daughters. While her daughters were young, she was a homemaker and then later went to work as an assistant in the Dental Clinic, a school secretary at both Academy School and North Dorchester Middle School, and a Deputy Clerk for Dorchester County.
Many came to know and love Ms. Betty through her service at the First Baptist Church of Cambridge. Through her service to the Lord, she taught Sunday School, worked in various capacities in Bible School, lead Girls in Action, and the Women’s Missionary Union. She used her gift for hospitality by organizing meals for those in need, Chairing the fellowship Committee, organizing Caroling on Christmas Eve or inviting visitors to Sunday Dinner after church. She never hesitated to set an extra place or two at the last minute.
Ms. Betty took many camping trips with family and friends. Her and Mr. John made many memories traveling to Pennsylvania, Florida and “Out West”. She was proud to say she had visited forty eight out of Fifty States. Ms. Betty loved to travel and never turned down an opportunity to “Go”.
She is survived by two daughters Janice Elliott and Jeannie Groves and husband Barry both of Cambridge, four grandchildren John Russ (Nacole) Carol Lee Peterson, Renee Masaracchia, Jacqueline Hunteman (Michael), great -grandchildren Rachel and Cole Russ, Emilee and Axel Peterson, Jillian Masaracchia, Hadley and Holden Huntemean and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and husband, she is proceeded in death by her Brother David Horner Jr, a sister Anita Meredith and son-in-law Phillip Russ.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 2 pm at the First Baptist Church in Cambridge with Rev.’s Aubrey Brown, Jerry Wade, and Joel Beiler officiating. A private interment will be held at a later date at the Maryland Eastern Shore Veteran’s Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions can be made to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering care of the First Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be John Russ, Cole Russ, Michael Hunteman, Charles Horner, Brian Robbins, and Tyler Horner. Honorary pallbearers will be Barry Groves, Michael Meredith, Jimmy Marshall, Wayne Potter, Sonny Robbins, Jason Robbins and Wayne Asplen.
Arrangements are in the care of Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
Ms. Betty will be missed by all who loved her.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.