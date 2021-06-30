Betty J. Carson QUEENSTOWN — Betty J. Carson of Queenstown, MD passed away at her home on June 26, 2021. She was 87.
Born on June 11, 1934, in Bedford County, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ross and Jennie Gibson Wyeant. She attended schools in Bedford County and then moved to Queenstown in 1961 where her husband H. Glenn Carson worked for Eastern Shore Feed as a manager. She raised her family in Queenstown and was very involved with the Volunteer Fire Department in the town of Queenstown. Betty was a member of the Wye Carmichael United Methodist Church. She was a close companion to Chester Anderson for many years until his passing in 1996. Betty loved her grandchildren and being the family caregiver.
She is survived by her daughter Cathy Whitby (Kenneth Lee) of Centreville; sister Marie Brown of New Paris, PA; daughter in law Carol Carson of VA; special friend Lonnie Anthony; three grandchildren; four great grand children and 4 great great grandchildren; along with three companions Dino; Hartley; and Blossom. She was predeceased by her husband H. Glenn Carson and grandson Kenneth Glenn Whitby on September 5, 2020.
A visitation will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021 from 11am- 12 pm at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Centreville, MD. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021 at 12 pm at Chesterfield Cemetery in Centreville, MD.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Queenstown Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 118, Queenstown, MD 21658.
