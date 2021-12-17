Betty Jean Fish Hutchison PLYMOUTH, INDIANA — Betty Jean (Hutchison) Fish, age 86, of Plymouth, Indiana entered her heavenly home on December 11, 2021. Betty was born June 28, 1935 in Easton, Maryland to Andrew and Elizabeth (Swann) Hutchison. After graduation from Easton High School, Betty worked for the Brethren Services in Breezewood, Pennsylvania where she met the love or her life, Devon Clifford Fish, who was a volunteer truck driver. They were married in 1958 and moved back to Devon's home in Marshall County, Indiana. Betty and Devon moved to Plymouth, Indiana in 1967 and lived in the same house for 37 years. She was a homemaker and raised three children until 1979 when she was employed by West School as a teacher's aide. She worked as a librarian at the Plymouth Public Library until her retirement.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband Devon, father Andrew and mother Elizabeth. Surviving are their sons Randy (Nancy) Fish of South Bend, Rick (Linda) Fish of LaPaz, and Ryan (Liz) Fish of Lakeville. Surviving as well are eight grandchildren: Justin (Brittany) Fish, Brandon (Hannah) Fish, Aaron Fish, Alex Fish, Eric Fish, Natalie Fish, Kaenan Fish and Kamryn Fish, along with two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Colton Fish. Also a sister, Penny (Jim) Sedgwick and brother, Phil (Sue) Hutchison of Easton, Maryland. She loved her family with all of her heart. Preparing home-cooked meals and celebrating birthdays and holidays were memorable thanks to Betty's overflowing gift for hospitality.
Visitation will be held at 11 am at Johnson-Danielson funeral home on Saturday, December 18 with a funeral service following at noon. Pastor Keith Crain of The Vineyard Church will be officiating. Betty will be laid to rest in Plymouth at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Fish was an active member of Sunrise Chapel in Plymouth, Indiana for over four decades. She loved the Lord and served Him and others through missions committees, VBS and children ministries, mission outreaches like World Missionary Press in New Paris, Indiana; and she loved music. Betty was a choir member and also sang in a women's trio at the church. Her favorite Bible verse was John 3:16: FOR GOD SO LOVED THE WORLD THAT HE GAVE HIS ONLY SON, THAT WHOEVER BELIEVES IN HIM SHALL NOT PERISH BUT HAVE ENTERNAL LIFE.
