Betty L. Pete CAMBRIDGE — Betty L. Pete, 89, of Cambridge passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at UMSMC at Easton. She was born in Church Creek on October 17, 1931 and was a daughter of the late Ray and Lenora Willey Bradford.
Mrs. Pete attended schools in Church Creek. On March 5, 1949, she married Roland C. Pete, who passed away on April 2, 2014. She was a house wife and later worked at Bambricks as a clerk. Mrs. Pete enjoyed ceramics, puzzles, and crossword puzzles. She was a member of Chateau Community Church.
She is survived by a son Roland Pete, Jr. and wife Susan of East New Market, two daughters Kathy Truitt of Cambridge, and Vernie Bell and husband Danny of East New Market, 11 grandchildren Sheila Hickman, Cheryl Abrams, Kimberly Jones, Crystal Pete, Dawn Gootee, Jenny Jones, Ashley Robinson, Stephanie Bryan, Tuffy Bell, Shane Pete and Scotty Pete, twenty -two great grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter, two sisters Edie Bryant of Cambridge and Barbie Mills of Cambridge, a brother Roy Robinson and wife Donna of Church Creek, and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and her husband, Mrs. Pete is preceded in death by a two sons Steve Pete and Ronald Pete, a daughter Karen Phillips and a son in law Joe Truitt.
Pallbearers will be Tucker Hickman, Tanner Hickman, Luke Gootee, Caden Jones, Coen Bell, Bobby Gootee and Scott Jones.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 2, 2021 at 1 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. with Rev.'s Larry Wroten and Mark Massey officiating. Interment will follow at Dorchester Memorial Park. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Chateau Community Church, c/o Nancy Coates, 3981 Ocean Gateway, Linkwood, MD 21835.
