Betty L. Tall TODDVILLE — Betty Louise Tall, 88, of Toddville passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Chesapeake Woods in Cambridge. She was born in Toddville on February 19, 1933 to the late Edison Abbott and Pauline Wingate Abbott.
Betty attended schools in Toddville and Crapo. She was married to the late Weston Tall. Betty worked for several crab houses over the years as a claw cracker, which was something she not only enjoyed, but took great pride in. She also had a special love for her cats.Betty was a member of the Zion United Methodist Church in Toddville, the Toddville Homemakers Club, and Lakes and Straits Volunteer Fire Company.
Betty is survived by her daughter in law Joyce Tall of Toddville; her grandson Michael Tall of Toddville; her sister Audrey M. Murphy of Toddville; and cousins Douglas, Steven, Liz, and Sandy Abbott. Besides her parents, Betty is preceded in death by her husband Weston Tall, her children Delmos "Teddy" Tall and Michelle Tall, as well as her companion Earl Fick.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Dorchester Memorial Park at 1 PM with Rev. Michael LaClair officiating. Arrangements are in the care if Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
