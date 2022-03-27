Betty Lea Parks FISHING CREEK — Betty Lea Parks, 90, of Fishing Creek, Maryland passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday morning, March 22, 2022 at her home.
Born April 2, 1931 on Hoopers Island, she was the daughter of the late Ruttreford Eugene and Esther Barrett Wroten Creighton.
She attended the schools on the island and graduated from Hoopers Island with the class of 1948.
Since a young girl Betty Lea continued the island tradition of crab picking. She worked the winter months on the boat culling oysters for her husband. .For years she worked for A.E. Phillips and W.T. Ruark Seafood and was known to be the fastest crab picker around. In the 70's and 80's she won many National Crab Picking Contests at Long Wharf and Crisfield. From a child she amazed people with how fast she could pick a crab. During an event she was timed and picked one dozen crabs in 2 minutes and 30 seconds.
She was a member of the Riverside Wesleyan Church and was presently serving on the board of trustees. She taught Sunday school and helped with church dinners. She was also a lifetime member of the Hoopers Island Volunteer Fire Company and the Go-Getters at St. John's.
Betty Lea loved spending time with her family and friends, working in her yard and traveling. Betty Lea adored her grandsons and great-granddaughters. She greeted people with a sparkle in her eye and always a big hug. If you stopped for a visit, you never left her house hungry. Betty Lea was a kind, loving soul and also one of the strongest determined women you would ever meet. Always ready to help anyone. She always made the best out of whatever difficulty she was faced with. To know her was to love her, she will be dearly missed by all who did.
Surviving Betty Lea are her children Janice Lea Parks and John "Johnny" A. Parks, III (Joanie); grandson Josh Parks (Kelly); great granddaughters Hayley and Lily Parks; numerous nieces, nephews and some very special friends that she loved like sisters. She truly loved her family and friends.
Preceded in her death besides her parents were brothers and sisters; her infant daughter Mary Ann Parks and grandson Joey Parks.
A viewing will be held on Monday evening, March 28, 2022 from 6-8 pm at Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 beginning 12 noon at the funeral home with Pastor Chuck Hudson and Pastor Shelley McCollister officiating.
A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service.
Interment will follow the service at Dorchester Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers will be Janice Lea Parks, Johnny Parks, Josh Parks, Paul Jackson, Jimmy Rinehart and Darren Bromwell. Honorary pallbearers will be Eddie Dean and Howard (Bubby) Creighton.
In lieu of flowers donations in Betty Lea's name can be sent to Riverside Wesleyan Church, P.O. Box 164, Fishing Creek, MD.
To share online condolences with the family, please visit www.newcombcollins.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.