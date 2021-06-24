Betty Noble Schevel FEDERALSBURG — Betty Noble Schevel of Federalsburg passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021 at Arcadia II Assisted Living in Denton, Maryland. She was 92.
She was born on January 20, 1929 in Federalsburg the daughter of the late Roland Kemp Noble and Mary Magdalene Noble.
Growing up in Federalsburg, Betty graduated from Federalsburg High School with the class of 1945. She was married to Leonard Schevel who preceded her in death on April 10, 1999. Shortly after her graduation, she started working for Poole's Men's Store in Federalsburg. She later worked for Eckerd Drug Store, and Colonel Richardson High School Cafeteria in Federalsburg until her retirement.
She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Preston for over sixty years. She was a member of the Federalsburg Vol. Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary for over seventy years. In her free time, Betty loved collecting antiques, working in her yard and flower garden. She enjoyed spending time with her sisters and their children.
She is survived by three sisters, Louise Cohee of Federalsburg, Eleanor Manogue of Seaford, and Shirley Steele of Laurel, DE; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, William Albert Noble.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 12:00 at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg with the Reverend Keith Colona officiating. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 12:00 prior to the start of the service.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Federalsburg Vol. Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, Post Office Box 99, Federalsburg, MD 21632.
