Betty Snyder KENT ISLAND — On September 22, 2022 Betty W. Snyder passed away at the age of 91 from complications due to her dementia. At the time of her death Betty was residing at The Heartland House in Grasonville, where she has been since August 2014. Born on February 18, 1931, she was the daughter of Belle Augusta Malone and Elmer James White Sr. of Pittsville, Maryland. Betty was one of nine children who grew up in Salisbury ,Maryland. Due to her father's job as Consulting Bridge Engineer for the J.E. Greiner Company, the family spent part of their time living in Coral
Gables, Florida while her father worked on the Rickenbacker Bridge over the Biscayne Bay.
Betty graduated from Wicomico High School with the class of 1949. The family then moved to Kent Island where she meant the love of her life Robert "Bobby" E. Snyder, Sr., son of Dr Charles E. and Margaret Snyder. They were married on September 30, 1950 by the Reverend Vernon Lane at Christ Church in Stevensville. They raised their three children on Lovedale Farm on Kent Island. Betty helped her husband on the farm till the early 1960's when she went to work for Baltimore Gas and Electric in Annapolis, Maryland. In the late 1960's she left to work for the Stevensville Post Office. She became a substitute mail carrier for Peggy Tolson delivering mail on the southern end of Kent Island. She later moved on to work as a mail clerk for the Stevensville Post Office. Betty's world was shattered after the untimely death of her husband Bobby after 37 years of marriage, due to a automobile accident on August 5, 1987. She later retired from the Stevensville Post office on July 26 ,1991. She then devoted her time to
spending time with her children and grandchildren. She later returned to work part time as a
clerk at Service Star. She also worked as a receptionist for DiDonato Builders, before she finally
retired.
Betty was preceded in death by her beloved husband Bobby. Her parents and her seven
She is survived by her sons William "Billy " W. Snyder Sr. and Robert "Bobby" E. Snyder, Jr. (Lynn) . Her Daughter Mary "Betsy" E. Pierson (James) all of Stevensville. Her six grandchildren Robby Snyder (Ali), Monica Pierson Warner (Zeke), Candace Snyder Coco (John), Christie Snyder Gessford (Jody), Billy Snyder(Alyssa Turner), Shannon Snyder Jacquette ( Charlie ) and 12 great -grandchildren. She is also survived by her only sibling , her sister Sandra Orlowe of Chester, Maryland.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday September 28th from 6-8PM at Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Chester, MD. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Kent Island Volunteer Fire Dept. 1610 Main Street, Chester, MD 21619 and Chesapeake Cats and Dogs 326 Wye Mills Rd, Queenstown, MD 21658.
