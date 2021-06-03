Betty Virginia Sard Dyott PRESTON — Betty Virginia Sard of Preston, MD, passed away on May 28, 2021, with her beloved husband, Ronald Sard at her side, as well as the family she loved so dearly.
The world was given a gift on December 3, 1928 when Betty was born to the late William & Ida Dyott of Easton. Betty graduated from Easton High School. She went on to work at McCord's Laundry and Allen Family Foods before becoming a homemaker. On December 13, 1980, Ronald took Betty's hand in marriage, and he continued to hold that hand every day thereafter, quite literally. The two made their home in Preston, with their grandson Jason.
Betty enjoyed spending time with her family, taking joy in every precious moment. She shared many long talks over coffee, dice and card games, phone calls, and meals with friends and family.
In addition to her beloved husband Ronald, Betty leaves to mourn her children-by-love, Roger Layton (Faye), Duane Sard (Michael Anne), Rena Sard (Robert Callahan), and a special grandson Jason Sard (Ashley Wheeler); grandchildren Tiffany Geib (Jeff), Jaclyn Crawford (Chris), Ronnie Sard (Emily), Heather A. Roberts, Joshua Evans (Heather), Steven Brummett (Ashley), Vincent Sard (Caitlyn Collette), Heather Sard (Marshall Davenport), Jessica Smith (Justin Atkins), Zachary Sard (Jessy), LeeAnn Sard, Chase Sard, and Cody Sard; brothers and sisters, Catherine "Cattie" Larrimore, James E. Dyott (Caroline), Agnes "Aggie" Kraus, Ida "Ottsie" Dyott, Herbert "Herbie" Dyott, Frances "Franny" Murphy, and Faye Aikenhead; 17 great-grandchildren, 27 nieces and nephews, and 34 great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her brothers William A. "Junior" Dyott, Jr., Harold "Squirrel" Dyott, and sister Shirley Link.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday June 5, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., Easton, MD; visitation with the family will begin at 1 p.m. A celebration of life will follow the service.
The love shared by Ronald and Betty was tremendous. In lieu of flowers and contributions, "Mommom" would ask you to call, visit, and hug your loved ones a little closer.
