Betty W. Lloyd CAMBRIDGE — Betty Reid Wilson Lloyd, 85, of Cambridge passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Candle Light Cove in Easton. She was born in Cambridge on February 29, 1936 and was a daughter of the late Harvey Preston Wilson and Lena Reid Wilson.
She attended schools in Cambridge and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1954, and also attended and graduated from Goldey Beacom in 1955. On January 20, 1955, she married Robert K. Lloyd who passed away on November 7, 2021. Mrs. Lloyd had worked as a secretary for the Dorchester County School system and for several local doctors. She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Cambridge. Betty enjoyed singing, reading as well as traveling.
She is survived by her two daughters Cathy L. Weber and husband Chuck of Cambridge and Suzanne L. Hunteman of Cambridge, son John R. Lloyd of Cambridge, four grandchildren Charlotte E. Wagner and husband Ernie, Diana Weber, Laura Ferreira and husband Humberto, and Andrew Lloyd and wife Erica, three great grandchildren Carson, Ellie and Fiona. Besides her parents, Mrs. Lloyd was preceded in death by a daughter Elizabeth Ann Lloyd.
Pallbearers will be Ben Parks, Bruce Hurley, John Genga, Andrew Lloyd, Ernie Wagner, and Jay Harrington. Honorary pallbearer will be Carson Lloyd Wagner.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 11 am at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. with Rev. Joe Kelly officiating. Interment will follow at Dorchester Memorial Park. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, c/o Scott Daniels, 205 Maryland Avenue, Cambridge, MD 21613. Face mask will be requested.
