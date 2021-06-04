Betty Walraven Cohey DENTON — Betty Cohey Walraven of Denton, MD, formerly of Millington, MD, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Homestead Manor in Denton, MD. She was 90.
Betty was born Oct. 7, 1930 at home, the daughter of the late Charles Cohey and Ella Ireland Cohey. Betty worked as the bookkeeper in the Fertilizer business for many years and retired in Jan of 1993. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Millington, American Legion Auxillary Frank M. Jarman Post 36 in Chestertown, member of the Millington Moose Lodge. She enjoyed working in her yard, horseback riding, reading, crocheting, traveling and spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by five brothers, Charles Cohey, Wilson Cohey, Leonard Cohey, Allen Cohey, Mervin Cohey, and four sisters, Pauline Squires, Viola Ward, Virginia Oakes, and Oline Fairbank.
She is survived by her nieces and nephews, William Magee of Georgia, Patricia Hunter of Crumpton, MD, Michael Cohey of Chestertown, MD, Margaret Kaufman of Centreville, MD, Tina Hagelgans of Crumpton, MD, Lori Cohey-Hassell of Massachusetts, Christine Engles of Sykesville, MD, Kurt Walraven of Ellicott City, MD, James Walraven of Halethorpe, MD and many other great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews who loved aunt Betty very much and will miss her.
A visitation will be held Monday, June 7, 2021 from 10am - 12pm at Fellows Family Funeral Home 370 Cypress St. Millington, MD. Services will begin at 12pm at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Millington Asbury Cemetery in Millington, MD.
In Lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to Asbury United Methodist Church P.O. Box 187 Millington, MD, 216561 or to Compass Regional Hospice 160 Courseval Drive Centreville, MD, 21617. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.