Beverly Anne Austin CHESTER — Beverly Anne Austin of Chester passed away peacefully at her home on January 9th, 2022. She was 72 years old.
Bev was born on July 5th, 1949 to the late Roland and Anne Morgan. As a child she grew up in the country off of Matthew's Town road, around the age of 8 she moved into the town of Easton.
She graduated from Easton High School, before marrying the love of her life, Eugene Franklin Austin, To whom she was married to for 54 years. They were attached at the hip from the day they meet cruising around Easton. A simple wave started it all.
Beverly enjoyed going to the movies, dancing and spending time with her family. She also loved to listen to music, Elvis was her favorite. She will always be remembered for her beautiful red hair.
She is survived by her husband Eugene Austin, her daughter Amy Cook, grandsons Billy Jones, Cody Jones, Cory Jones, granddaughter Hannah Cook, great grandson Colton, and brother Wayne Morgan.
A memorial for Beverly will be held at a later date.
