Bill Ben Tetreault EASTON — Bill Ben Tetreault, Jr. passed away on August 19, 2021, at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. He was 37 years old.
He was born on March 16, 1984, in Chestertown, MD, the son of Mary Jo Russum and Bill Ben Tetreault, Sr. He lived in Magnolia, DE until moving to Easton in 2011. Ben worked as a night stock clerk at the ACME in Easton.
Ben was a private person unless it was a holiday. He enjoyed collecting dragons and was an ardent collector of Lego sets and enjoyed putting them together for display. He also enjoyed gaming. Ben had knowledge in a bit of everything. Ben had a funny side to him as well and would talk to anyone about anything once he got to know you. He liked rock, heavy metal and classical music.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Jo Russum of Federalsburg, MD and sister, Nadine Marie Tetreault of Trappe, MD, and a special niece, Kayla. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents John and Pat Russum of Crumpton, MD, maternal uncle, Jack Russum of Crumpton, MD and father, Bill Ben Tetreault, Sr.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, from 2-3 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton, followed by the funeral service at 3 PM. Burial will be at White Marsh Cemetery in Trappe, MD
