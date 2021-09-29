Bonnie NORTH FORT MYERS, FL — Abend Formerly of Madison, MD, 76, passed away suddenly on Monday, September 6, 2021.
Born October 23, 1944 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Amos and Mary Pennewell. She was the wife of the late C. Edward Abend.
She was the owner of the Madison Country Store and was also co-owner of the Madison Bay Restaurant.
Her hobbies included ceramics, shuffleboard, bowling and scrapbooking. She enjoyed being on or near the water and traveling.
She is survived by her long time partner, Charles W. "Bill" Parker; daughter Starr Abend; sons and daughters-in-law Abey and Annette Abend and Ron and Kim Abend; brother and sister-in-law Buddy and Karen Pennewell; sisters and brothers-in-law Sherry and Tom Roden and Sue and Joe Wolf; as well as several grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
A small graveside service will be held at a date to be announced.
To plant a tree in memory of Bonnie Abend as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.