Bonnie B. Keplinger SALISBURY — Bonnie Baker Keplinger, 80, of Salisbury passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021 at her home surrounded by family. She was born in Salisbury, MD on September 17, 1940 and was a daughter of the late Paul Dulaney and Norma Ida May Perdue Baker.
She graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1959. She was married in 1960 and had a son in 1961 and a daughter in 1963. Once her children were in school, she worked for Dorchester County Public Schools as a substitute teacher and later a teacher's aide and library assistant.
On August 26, 1979, she married G. Thomas Keplinger. She was a dedicated wife and mother; taking on the role of stepmother with the grace and strength needed to manage her blended family of four children. She attended Chesapeake College and received her Associates Degree in Library Sciences and went on to manage the library at WOR-WIC Nurses College for over 10 years. After retiring from WOR-WIC she and her husband started their own business, "Shore One", a title abstracting company.
She loved working in her rose garden and being out in nature. She enjoyed working with dried flowers and silks creating wreaths for family, friends and displayed her work at local craft fairs. Bonnie loved spending time with her family and friends. She had an amazing sense of humor which she kept to the very end. She was quick to let anyone she met know that she was strong, and she could take care of herself. She would flex her muscles and say see this! I work out! She had spunk!
She is survived by her children William Thomas III (Kolap) of Alexandria, VA, Benjamin Keplinger (Debrah) of Banning, CA, Terri Garcia (Freddy) of Salisbury, and Patricia Newberry (Steve) of Bear, DE. Grandchildren; Peter Mom, Phann White, Julia Keplinger, Bethany Keplinger, Hillary Hastings, Nathan Keplinger, Joshua Keplinger, Rachel Newberry, Austin Garcia; 4 great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be William Thomas, Freddy Garcia, Peter Mom, Terri Garcia, Kolap Thomas, and Julie Petza.
A walk through visitation will be held on Friday, August 6, 2021 from 5 pm to 7 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge. Graveside service will be private at Parsons Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to MAC/ Life Bridges Adult Day Program, 909 Progress Circle, Salisbury, MD 21804.
