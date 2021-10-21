Bonnie D. Davidson DENTON — Bonnie D. Davidson of Denton, MD, passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was 72 years old.
Born at home in Grasonville, MD on August 12, 1949, Mrs. Davidson was the daughter of the late Leo Elwood Sisler and Peggy Lee O'Donnell Sisler. She was a 1967 graduate of the Greater Baltimore Academy. From 1993 until 1998, she and her husband owned and operated Direct Maytag in Laurel, DE. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother.
Mrs. Davidson is survived by her husband of 56 years, Thomas Davidson of Denton; two daughters, Hope D. Lane (Scott) of Greensboro, MD and Nancy E. Cooper (Dean) of Denton; three sisters: Phyllis Jones (Thomas) of Lynchburg, VA, Nancy Freels of Baltimore, MD, and Margaret Baker of Greensboro; 5 grandchildren: Matt Lane, Cody Cooper, Eric Lane, Ryan Colman (Shara), and Jarrett Cooper; and 10 great grandchildren: Julian, Kade, Ryleigh, Corbin, Kaiden, Aubree, Wyatt, Sawyer, Oaklyn, and Paislee.
A memorial service will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to either Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD 21617; or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (http://stjude.org/donate). For more information or to offer online condolences please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
