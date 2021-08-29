Bonnie E. Stevens Ewing OXFORD — The Great Bard said beauty of itself persuades; it requires no orator. Those who loved Bonnie Helen Stevens, 78, needed no one to persuade of her beauty. She was a beautiful person in so many ways: wife, mother, stepmother, grandmother, sister and friend. Her beauty greatly surpassed any words the mere mortal pen could ascribe.
Bonnie left us on a journey to a more beautiful place on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. Her love and faith assures her presence in God's celestial gardens, gardens only slightly exceeding the wonders she created with her divinely-gifted talent and shared with us.
Bonnie the mother was peerless. Her grandchildren and step-grandchildren enjoyed her immeasurable love. She was fun, warm and encouraging. Their love for her was infinite. As a mom to her children and step-children, she was a true mom and the emptiness left by her passing will never be filled. Bonnie the friend: fun, involved, steady and there. Her involvement with the local and state garden clubs where she was exhibitor, judge and officer, allowed her amazing talent to be a source of inspiration and encouragement to aspiring club members and friends. Bonnie was correspondence officer for the Comptroller of Maryland in Annapolis. She loved knowing about the many matters that filtered through the office and laughed and, occasionally, was saddened by the issues she encountered. Bonnie and Ray is an expression like a single word: wife and husband, friends of each other, affection and care, inseparable team. It was Bonnie and Ray: it will always be.
Bonnie was from Cambridge, Maryland, her roots deep on the Eastern Shore. Her family ran a dairy in Dorchester County. Bonnie loved travel. Her own Bon Voyage travel agency in Cambridge gave her the world to explore. At the time of her passing Bonnie and Ray lived in Oxford, Maryland and are known for their generosity and welcoming. Holidays were fun around the Stevens' household. Bonnie is famous, perhaps infamous, for her dead-man's meatloaf, a ghoulish and utterly delicious Halloween creation. Bonnie and Ray often shared with the community their lawn for events like the Fourth of July and the Friday night sailboat races. Bonnie's smiles and hugs made any event at the Stevens' home a delight.
Bonnie's passing will be most felt by her husband, Ray of Oxford; brother, Rob Ewing (Stacey) of Denton, MD; daughter, Jodie Marshall (Bobby) of Woolford, MD; stepson, Ladd Stevens (Alison) of Easton, MD; stepdaughter Gay Bray of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren, Davis Bray, Sophie Bray and Belle Bray all of Raleigh, NC, Max Marshall (Molly) of Cambridge, MD, and Whitney Marshall of Cambridge, MD, goddaughter and niece Glynis Burner (Jase), Austin, TX; and great-granddaughter Lucy Marshall, Cambridge, MD.
A date and time for memorial services will be announced later.
Those wishing to make a memorial donation in her memory may do so to the Church of the Holy Trinity, PO Box 387, Oxford, MD 21654 or the Oxford Garden Club, PO Box 674, Oxford, MD 21654.
For online condolences and to sign the online guestbook, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.