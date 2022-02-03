Bonnie Jean FEDERALSBURG — Thomas Bonnie Jean Walter Thomas was born in Williamsport, Pennsylvania to the late Eugene & Jennie Walter on August 28,1948 and passed away unexpectedly on January 27, 2022. Bonnie is survived by her loving children, Carolyn Blades (Chris Legg), April Collier, Patrick Neff (Emiliana), and Gary Thomas Jr. Grandchildren; David P. Blades (Kayla Rogers), Emily & Caitlyn Collier, Jordan Chamberlain, Korin & John Legg. Great grandchildren; Skylar & Chase Blades, Kyliee Legg and Aubrey Fannon. Siblings; Jaquelin Mullikin, Mary Hall, Vivian Hastings, and Lester Walter, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family members, friends & Grand Pups. She was preceded in death by her husband Gary Thomas, and brother Leonard Walter.
Bonnie lived by helping others, whether it be a ride for friends to the store or an appointment, house sitting, or volunteering in her community. You could find her working with Wayne Cole & the Federalsburg Lions Club at their pit sandwich sales, also with the Hills Point Gang Boat Club working the Cambridge Power Boat Regatta. She was a simple woman that loved her family and helping all in any way she was able. She will be greatly missed.
Bonnie's life is being continued through her donations to the Gift of Life Donor Program and the Anatomy Gifts Registry.
Her children have decided, in lieu of services at this time, they will honor her once her Gifts have been preformed.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the Federalsburg Lions Club at P.O. Box 403, Federalsburg, MD 21632.
