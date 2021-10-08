Bonnie Pippin DENTON — Bonnie J. Pippin of Denton, MD passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at the Memorial Hospital in Easton, MD. She was 58 years old.
Born in Easton on December 20, 1962, Mrs. Pippin was the daughter of the late George Edward Hessey, Sr. and Ginger Louise Corkell Hessey. She was also the beloved daughter-in-law of Robert and Betty Pippin of Denton.
Through the years Bonnie helped many young ladies at troubling times in their lives. She was a loving person who valued her family above all.
In addition to her in-laws, Bonnie is survived by her husband of 27 years, Bruce N. Pippin of Denton; a son, Steven Russum of Denton; a daughter, Christina Coleman of Millsboro, DE; three grandchildren: Brian Board, Elizabeth Coleman, and Alicia Coleman; three brothers: George Hessey, Jr., Benjamin Hessey (Lena), and John Hessey, all of Denton; and a sister, Sandra Hessey of Denton.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, October 12th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street in Denton where friends may call one hour prior. The interment will be in the Concord Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations in Bonnie's memory to the Mid-Shore Council on Family Violence 8626 Brooks Dr. Suite 102 Easton, MD 21601. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
