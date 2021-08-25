Bonnie Price Coleman CENTREVILLE — Bonnie Price Coleman, 61, of Centreville, Maryland was called home to be with the Lord after a courageous battle with cancer. A fighter until the end, she was welcomed to eternal life on August 20, 2021 peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by her loving daughters.
She was born in Easton, Maryland to Centreville Mayor William "El" Price and Beatrice "Trixie" Burgess. Bonnie was a graduate of Queen Anne's County High School, Class of 1978, and later earned her credentials from Annapolis Beauty Academy and Von Lee International School of Aesthetics. She began her esthetician career in Easton which led her to Shapers Salon where she became a loved and devoted employee of 30 years. In addition, she will be fondly remembered for her kind heart and contagious smile by her regulars at Fisherman's Inn of Kent Island.
Bonnie is survived by her two cherished daughters, Tiffany and Heather Coleman; dear sister, Melynda (Robin) Morrison; and beloved pets, Penelope and Paisley. She is predeceased by her parents and older brother, Michael Price. Bonnie will be deeply missed by many extended family and friends.
A fiercely dedicated mother, her greatest joy was spending time with her two girls. When she wasn't supporting her daughters on the soccer field or at NFL games, she could often be found talking about them or showing off their latest pictures and accomplishments. Bonnie also enjoyed a sunny day at the beach, planting flowers in her garden, and shopping with friends at local boutiques.
The family will receive visitors at The Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A in Centreville, MD on Friday, August 27th from 6-8pm and Saturday, August 28th from 11am-12pm followed by a memorial service. Flowers are welcome or please consider making a donation in Bonnie's memory to Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Cancer Research or Compass Regional Hospice.
