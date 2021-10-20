Boyd McLernon, Jr. DENTON — Boyd Elliott McLernon, Jr (often called Mac) died peacefully at the Caroline Nursing Home in Denton, MD, on Sunday, September 12, 2021. He was 73 years old
Born in Salisbury, MD, he was the son of the late Boyd Elliott McLernon, Sr. and Nancy Krause McLernon. After 7 years in the US Navy, Boyd was a programmer/analyst in the banking industry; having worked for California Republic Bank in CA and Valley Bank of Nevada. In 1992, Boyd and family changed coasts and moved back to Maryland's eastern shore.
After retiring in 2009, from Delmarva Data Center, Mr. McLernon was able to spend cherished time with his wife, daughter, and grandson. Boyd was a huge bluegrass fan and had a love for sailing.
In addition to his wife Sue McLernon, Boyd is survived by a daughter, Amber Condon of Middleburg, VA; a grandson, Roger Sean Elliott Condon; and a sister, Patricia M. Smith (Dr. Kent L. Smith) of Edgewater, MD and two nieces and their families of Edgewater. He also has family in California on his wife's side.
The family suggests donations be made to the American Diabetes Association at 800 Wyman Park Dr., Suite 110, Baltimore, MD 21211.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 1 o'clock in the chapel of the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery 6827 E. New Market Ellwood Rd., Hurlock, MD 21643.
