Brandi Leigh Wright PRESTON — On September 7th, 1985, Brandi was born to her parents, Jenny Covey Chance and David E. Wright. On August 3rd, 2021, she entered the Arms of her Heavenly Father. Brandi grew up in Preston, MD.
Brandi attended Sts. Peter and Paul Elementary School, Easton Middle School and Colonel Richardson High School.
Brandi's children will remember their Mama as funny with a great sense of humor, artistic, adventurous, compassionate, caring towards others, especially animals, which she often rescued.
Brandi is survived by her children, Christian, Mia and Gabriel, parents Jenny & Bunky Chance and David & Marti Wright, brother David Adams (Amber), grandmothers Jean Wright, Janet Covey and Ann Wheatley, closest friend Perry Atkinson, several nieces, a nephew, many aunts, uncles and cousins. She is predeceased by grandmother Barbara Dietrich, grandfathers James Covey, William Wright and Robert Wheatley.
A visitation will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021, from 6 - 8 pm at Easton Church of God 1009 North Washington Street Easton, MD 21601. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 21st, 2021, at 5pm at Easton Church of God.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Brandi's memory to Easton Church of God, 1009 North Washington Street, Easton, MD 21601 or, because Brandi was a devout animal lover, to your local Humane Society.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.