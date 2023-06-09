Brenda F. Coulbourne FEDERALSBURG — Brenda F. Mitchell Coulbourne of Federalsburg passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family. She was 69.
APG Chesapeake
Brenda F. Coulbourne FEDERALSBURG — Brenda F. Mitchell Coulbourne of Federalsburg passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family. She was 69.
She was born on July 6, 1953 in Easton, Maryland, the daughter of the late Ralph Mitchell and Pauline Beauchamp Mitchell.
She graduated from Colonel Richardson High School with the class of 1971. She married James Coulbourne on January 10, 1988 and they made their home in Federalsburg.
She worked for Nuttle Lumber Company for many years in the accounting department. She was a member of Bloomery United Methodist Church in Smithville. In her free time, Brenda enjoyed scrapbooking and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, James "Jimmy" Coulbourne of Federalsburg; five children: David Windsor of Hurlock, James "Jimmy" Coulbourne, III of Seaford, Deanna Smith and Jackie Rogers both of Federalsburg, and Lacie Lea of Blades, DE; 15 grandchildren, and seven siblings: Lewis Mitchell of Kansas, DiAnn Short of Greenwood, Robert Mitchell of Seaford, Jaye Clough of Price, M. Ruth Smith of Federalsburg, Betty Jean Tull of Greenwood, and Keith Mitchell of Seaford.
IN addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Ralph Mitchell "Mitch" Coulbourne, and a sister Donna Sue Mitchell.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 12:00 Noon at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg with the Reverend Marie Coulbourne officiating, assisted by the Reverend Denzil Cheek. Interment will follow at Bloomery Cemetery near Smithville. The family will receive friends from 11:00 to 12:00 prior to the start of the service.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to Bloomery Church, c/o Marie Colbourne, 6969 Reliance Road Federalsburg, MD 21632.
Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com
APG Chesapeake
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.