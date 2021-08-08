Brenda Yeatman CAMBRIDGE — On Wednesday, August 4th, 2021, Brenda Yeatman, loving wife and mother of two, passed away at the age of 74. She was the daughter of the late Sheldon & Dorothy Lee Windsor of Cambridge, MD.
She graduated Cambridge High School in 1965. She loved to work and held many jobs over the years including Buster Brown Shoes, The Hobby Horse, Corner Carry Out, Caroline County Senior Center, and Dorchester County Schools. She was also a avid photographer and used that talent for her own wedding photography service BY's Photography. She will always be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and sister. Brenda was sweet, considerate, gentle and kind with a great sense of humor and will be greatly missed.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 46 years Howard (Bumpy) Yeatman and is survived by two sons - Darin of Whittier,Ca and Jason of Hurlock,Md. She is also survived by two sisters- Cheryl Wilmoth (Jerry) of Cambridge and Ann Gerhardt of St Michaels and a brother Winfield Windsor of Cambridge in addition to grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 14th, 2021 at 11am at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral home in Easton, the viewing is one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Spring Hill Cemetery in Easton, MD.
