Brian Davis Brian Davis, 55, of Cantonment, FL, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Born in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, he was the son of the late William Davis, Sr and the late Charlotte Davis, of Cambridge, MD. He attended school in Cambridge, MD graduating from Cambridge-South Dorchester High School in 1985.
Brian is survived by his wife, Marie Boyett Davis, brothers William (Deborah) Davis, Jr of Fredericksburg, VA, Joe (Karen) Davis, Rob (Marie) Davis both of Cambridge, MD, Michael (Barbara) Davis of Salisbury, MD, sister Monica (Ronald) Williamson, stepson Benjamin Boyett and a special niece Stephanie (Sab) Freeman of Pensacola, FL, daughter Courtney (Stephen) Stack and granddaughter Emmalyn of Vienna, MD, six nieces and nephews and numerous cousins.
A celebration of Brian's life is scheduled for Sunday, June 27th at 3pm at the Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Hwy 95A N, Molino, FL.
