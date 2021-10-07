Brian Franklin Unruh HENDERSON — Brian F. Unruh of Henderson, MD, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at the Memorial Hospital at Easton, MD. He was 47 years old.
Born on July 4, 1974 in Chestertown, Mr. Unruh was the son of the late Roland Thomas Unruh, Sr. and Sharon Anne Thomas and her husband Warren Thomas of Hillsboro.
He was a 1993 graduate of North Caroline High School in Denton, MD.
Mr. Unruh worked as a tree arborist for most of his career. He took great pride in his work.
While he enjoyed music, camping, jet skiing, and motorcycling, he also enjoyed theme parks and the thrill of roller coasters with his daughter Briley.
Mr. Unruh truly loved life in general and lived life to the fullest. He had a great sense of humor and always had a way of making people laugh. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. His greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with his two beautiful daughters whom he loved dearly.
In addition to his mother and stepfather, Mr. Unruh is survived by his fiancé, Kesley A. Higdon of Henderson; two daughters, Briley Unruh and Charley Unruh; a brother, Tommy Unruh and his wife Karen of Henderson; three step-sisters: Anna, Mary, and Dawn; one step-brother, Jimmy; a nephew, Jacob Sewell; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He is predeceased by his father, Roland Thomas Unruh, Sr. and his maternal grandparents, Rueben and Alice Jamar, and paternal grandparents, Roland and Edna Unruh.
A funeral service will be held at 1 PM, Friday, October 8th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. in Denton where friends and family may visit from 12 until 1 prior to the service. The interment will follow in the Green Mount Cemetery in Hillsboro.
In lieu of flowers, a trust fund has been set up for his children. Please make checks payable to "Briley and Charley Unruh" and mail them to Mrs. Karen Unruh, 16839 Jones Road, Henderson, MD 21640. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
