Brooke J Ewing CORDOVA — Brooke Ewing died on Saturday, November 20th at UMSMC at Easton. She was 70 years old.
Born on October 3rd, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Solomon Thomas James and Eleanor Lee Bridges.
She enjoyed playing slots, traveling to Las Vegas, and spending time with family. Brooke's favorite hobby was to collect figurines of raccoons, angels, and cardinals.
She married the late Martin "Tony" Ewing, Sr. to whom she was married for 49 years before his death in 2018.
Brooke is survived by her sons: William T. Ewing and his wife Melissa of Easton and Timothy M. Ewing and his wife Tammy of Easton; grandchildren: Christopher J. Ewing; Jessica Ewing (Pat Donahue); Madison Ewing; Brittnee Ewing (Alec Deremer); Makenzie L. Ewing; granddaughter-in-law: Emily Dukes; and 9 great grandchildren.
She is also survived by her siblings, Lisa Hutchins of Hurlock, MD, Solomon T. James, Jr. of Easton, MD, William M. James of Easton, MD, and Joseph E. James of Tampa, FL.
Along with her husband she is preceded in death by her sons, Jeffrey A. Ewing and Martin A. Ewing, Jr. as well as her grandson, Bryan Dukes.
Pallbearers will be William Ewing, Timothy Ewing, Sol James, Mike James, Pat Donahue, and Alec Deremer.
A visitation will be held at 10:00am until the time of the service at 11:00am, December 2, 2021, at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 200 S. Harrison Street, Easton. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Easton, MD.
