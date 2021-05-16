Bruce Newman Staley QUEENSTOWN — Bruce Newman Staley of Queenstown passed away on May 12, 2021 at his home. He was 55 years old.
Bruce was born on August 14th, 1965 to the late Donald Ray Staley of Frederick, Maryland and Virginia Mae Carmack of Woodbridge, VA. Bruce grew up in Boyd's, MD and enjoyed spending time and working on the Staley Brother's Farm. He and Mike loved helping his Dad harvesting hay and planting corn during seasonal harvests.
Bruce graduated from Damascus High School in 1983, while there he was a member of FFA and 4-H. He worked at Safeway while the family continued farming. Shannon and Bruce reconnected at Safeway over 30 years ago. Bruce then went on to become a Master Plumber at Bethesda Plumbing and Heating. Bruce and Shannon decided to move to the Eastern Shore to be closer to the water so he could enjoy fishing and being on the water. Due to his love of the water, Bruce decided to sell boats. This ultimately resulted in a very successful career as a boat salesman, which became his passion.
He worked for Bosun's Marine. He has earned several awards and plaques throughout his sales career. Most recently he earned top salesman for January 2021.
Bruce is predeceased in death by his father, Donald Ray Staley, Sr.
He is survived by his loving wife Shannon Staley of Queenstown, his son Jason Staley, his daughter Kathryn Staley, his mother Virginia Mae Staley, his three brothers Donald "Don" Ray Staley Jr. (Carey) of Orlando, Florida, Doug Staley (Melissa) of Hedgesville, West Virginia, and Michael "Mike" Staley (Debbie) of Woodbridge, Virginia and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on May 23rd, 2021 at 1:00 pm the Chesapeake Bay Beach Club. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to American cancer society, Miami Project to Cure Paralysis, Compass Regional Hospice, or CBEC. Online condolences can be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
