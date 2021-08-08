Bruce Wade Everngam EASTON — Mr. Bruce Wade Everngam passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. He was 56.
Born on July 25, 1965, he was the son of the late Joseph W. Everngam, Sr. and Mary Harper Young.
Bruce attended school in Easton and as a young boy, worked for his brother racking balls at the Easton Pool Room. As time went on, Bruce became quite the pool shark, rarely if ever losing a game.
As an adult, Bruce put his mechanical skills to use, becoming a Senior Pool Technician, working for Aqua Pool, Shore Pool, and most recently working with David Kibler.
Bruce enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandson, Dominic, the love of his life; cooking on the grill, working on old cars to make them new again, and eating Tasty Kakes with his best bud, Oliver, the dog.
Bruce is survived by his wife of 31 years, Diane (Lovelace); their children, Nicholas W. Everngam and Tessa W. Everngam; grandson, Dominic Wade Gorman; sisters, Beverly S. Hahn and Teresa A. Everngam; brothers, Joseph W. Everngam, Jr. (Danette) and Mark W. Everngam (Tammi); several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Interment will be private.
For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.