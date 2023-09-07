Buck CAMBRIDGE — Wheatley Marion "Buck" L. Wheatley, Jr. of Cambridge, MD, age 78, passed away on Aug. 24, 2023 at Tristar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, TN, following an accident that occurred at Beech Bend Raceway Park on Aug. 11 in Bowling Green, KY, where he was attending the Tri-Five Nationals event.
Born Nov. 27, 1944 in Cambridge, MD, he was the son of the late Marion L. Wheatley, Sr. and Betty Meekins Wheatley Harrison. Buck grew up in Cambridge, graduated from Cambridge High School in 1962, attended the University of Maryland College Park, and served in the Army Reserves. He worked in sales and management for both Wheatley Trucking and R.L. Wheatley & Son, a fresh fruit and produce business.
Known as the Wheatley Brothers, Buck and his brother, Jay, operated a speed shop in Cambridge and became well known for their racing, starting with drag racing in 1965 at Delmar, DE and continuing with divisional and national races, including class wins in 1967 and 1968 at the US Nationals in Indianapolis with their '57 Chevy station wagon. In 1970 they won in their class at the AHRA Nationals in Phoenix with their '68 Camaro. After Jay stopped racing in the 70s, Buck continued with other partners until the early 80s.
Buck felt honored to be a consultant to Sylvia Townsend for her book, Bumpy Road: The Making, Flop, and Revival of Two Lane Blacktop (a movie for which Jay had worked as mechanic and stunt driver).
In recent years, Buck enjoyed playing cards, attending nostalgia car shows and races where he was reunited with friends from the early days of his racing, and enjoying family dinners and gatherings.
He was preceded in death by his brother Jay Wheatley, his first wife Shirley McKnett Wheatley, his parents, and step father Lee Harrison. He is survived by his ex-wife Brenda Wheatley and her daughter Melissa Scanlon of Springfield, Ohio, and step sister Laura Karch (Brian) and her son Chris Geer of Cambridge. Peggy Harrison James of Hurlock is the sole remaining step sibling in the Harrison family.
A memorial service with Pastor Steve Bloodsworth officiating, will be held at Delmarva Community Services Intergenerational Center, 108 Chesapeake St., Cambridge on Sept. 25 at 12 noon.
To plant a tree in memory of Buck Wheatley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.