C. Oscar Baker MOUNT AIRY, MARYLAND — Well respected C. Oscar Baker of Mt. Airy passed away peacefully July 23 at Lorien Assisted Living in the town he loved. Oscar celebrated his 100th birthday with family and friends on June 24, 2022. He was the youngest of three children born to the late Oscar Lee and Bessie Brashears Baker in Mt. Airy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Earl Baker and sister Mae Lowman. Oscar was married to the late Edith Baker in 1947. He is survived by three sons, Glenn (Kimberly), of Easton, MD, Jerry (Kathy) of Mt. Airy and Dennis (Stephanie) of Roseville, CA; grandsons, Seth Baker (Felicia), Carson Baker (Rheanne), step granddaughter Courtney Votey (Will); great-grandchildren Gabe, Jazmine, Justin, Thaddeus, Aubrynn, Charlotte; and his beloved cockatiel Rufus. Oscar grew up on numerous farms around Mt. Airy and graduated from Mt. Airy High School in 1939. He was drafted into the Army in March of 1943, took basic training in Fort Lewis, WA and was selected for the Army's ASTP program starting at University of Idaho and later University of Oregon. He was assigned to the 11th Armored Division under Patton's 3rd where he was sent to England, France and then Belgium where he saw action in the Battle of the Bulge. On January 2, 1945 he was wounded in action and evacuated to hospitals in Paris, France and Scotland. He was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star.

APG Chesapeake

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.