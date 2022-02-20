Calvin S. Stack, Jr. CAMBRIDGE — Calvin S. Stack, Jr., 74, of Cambridge passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022 at UMSMC at Easton. He was born in Cambridge on June 4, 1947 and was a son of the late Calvin S. Stack, Sr. and Nellie Vickers Stack.
He graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1965. On September 14, 1969 he married the former Karen Elliott. Calvin worked for the Dorchester County Roads Board with 38 years of service. He was a 53 year member of Rescue Fire Company where he served as president, vice president, 1st assist chief, captain, lieutenant, and trustee. During his time with fire service, Calvin was inducted into the Hall of Fame with Dorchester County Fireman's Association, Delmarva Fireman's Association, Eastern Shore Fireman's Association, and Maryland Fire Chiefs Association. He also received the Lesley B. Thompson Award which is the highest award given by State Fire Chiefs and was a Hometown Hero for two years. Calvin was a member of the Dorchester County Fireman's Association, Delmarva Fireman's Association, Eastern Shore Fireman's Association, Maryland State Fireman's Association and the Maryland Fire Chiefs Association. He was a past member of the Cambridge Jaycee's, Cambridge Little League and Dorchester County State Central Committee.
He is survived by his wife Karen Stack, a son Steve Stack (Barbi), two grandsons Stephen Stack (Courtney) and Trevor Stack (Allie), three great grandchildren Emmalyn Stack, Kyleigh Stack and Mylee Stack, sister in law Paula Elliott, and his dog Mugger. Besides his parents, Calvin is preceded in death by his father and mother in law Mr. & Mrs. Milford Elliott, Jr. and a brother in law Milford "Bunky" Elliott.
Pallbearers will be Adam Pritchett, Hubert Meekins, Stephen Stack, Trevor Stack, Don Kinnamon, Roger Stegar, Rick Travers, Jr. and Ben McCarter. Honorary pallbearers will be Shyheim Dawson, Rick Marshall, Eddie Dayton, Elmer Steele, Bill Press and Jeff Hurley.
A fireman's funeral will be held on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 1 pm at Rescue Fire Company, 8 Washington Street, Cambridge, Md. with Rev. Douglas M. Ridley and Mr. Gary Hickman officiating. Interment will follow at Dorchester Memorial Park. Family will receive friends from 11 am to 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Rescue Fire Company, P.O. Box 776, Cambridge, MD 21613. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
