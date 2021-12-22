Cameron J. Gray FEDERALSBURG — Cameron J. Gray of Federalsburg, MD, passed away in an automobile accident on Friday, December 17, 2021. He was 20 years old.
Born in Milford, DE, on October 16, 2001; Cameron was the son of Michael Wayne Gray and Tina Marie Gorgoretti Gray of Federalsburg.
Cameron was a 2020 graduate of North Caroline High School. He had completed training at the Automotive Training Center in Exton, PA and was working at The Peterbilt Store in Seaford, DE (which was his dream job). A natural born mechanic, he had a life-long love of motors, new and old tools, and how things worked. He was a practical joker and loved to fish, working, and hanging with his friends. In November, he had been voted in as a member of the Federalsburg Volunteer Fire Company (where he was known as "Pop Tart"); he started out as a Cadet as soon as he was old enough.
In addition to his parents, Cameron is survived by a brother, Justin Michael Gray of Federalsburg; his best friend, Ryan Hill of Ridgely, MD; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Friends may visit with the family from 6 until 8 on Tuesday evening, December 21st, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street in Denton. From 11 to I PM on Wednesday, December 22nd, friends may visit with the family at the St. Luke's United Methodist Church located at 100 South Fifth avenue in Denton where the funeral service will be held at 1 PM. The interment will follow in the Concord Cemetery located between Denton and Federalsburg.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Moore Funeral Home, P.A. to help with funeral expenses.
