Candy Stevens HURLOCK — Candy Stevens, 58, of Hurlock passed away Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 at University of Maryland in Baltimore.
Candy was born in Easton, MD on July 15th, 1963 and graduated from South Dorchester High School in 1981.
Candy worked for AAA Transport for 10 years until she retired early due to health reasons.
Some of her favorite things to do were cooking, fishing, cutting grass and hanging out at home with her fur babies.
Ms. Stevens was preceded in death by her father Robert Andrews.
In addition to her mother, Nancy Harrison Andrews of Hurlock, she is survived by two sons, Brian Stevens (Angie), Jeremiah Tolley; her sisters, Barbie Andrews, Shannon Philiposian; grandchildren, Akayla Stevens, Grayson Stevens; niece, Madison Philiposian; nephew, Ari Paul; companion, Greg Wolfe; other extended family, friends and her beloved cats Smokey and Snowflake.
A private ceremony will be held at a later date.
Donations can be made in her memory to any animal rescue.
